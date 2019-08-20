Non-Fiction

Stories of acceptance and rejection

'They Called Me Queer' highlights the fight for equality and identity in SA

20 August 2019 - 12:37
'They Called Me Queer' is a collection written by Africans who selfidentify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual.
Image: Kwela

They Called Me Queer is a collection written by Africans who self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+).

Across the continent, and throughout the world, South Africa has become known for its tolerance towards us, the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, even if being who we are is legal, we live in a devastatingly segregated and unequal society, where the combination of race, class, gender and sexual identities still heavily affects every part of our lives.

This collection of stories is a testimony to who we are. It is an assertion of our struggles, but also our triumphs, our joys.

These are our stories of acceptance and rejection, of young love and old lovers, of the agonising thrills of coming out and coming into ourselves, of our sex lives, of our families and communities.

Contributors include Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Lwando Scott, Ling Sheperd, Maneo Mohale, Chase Rhys, Wanelisa Xaba, Jamil F Khan, Khanya Kemami, Janine Adams, Craig Lucas and others.

About the editors

Kim Windvogel is a human rights defender, graduate from UCT, co­-founder and advocacy officer of Femme Projects, an organisation that focuses on sexual and reproductive health and rights. In 2018 they were part of the first cohort of fellows for OutRight Action International's UN ­programme.

Kelly­-Eve Koopman is a story­teller and activist. With her partner Sarah Summers she has developed the web series Coloured Mentality. She is a delegate on the Atlantic Fellowship for Racial Equity and co-­director and one third of Femme Projects.

  • They Called Me Queer is published by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers 

