Non-Fiction

Unisa celebrates three academics and press powerhouses

Joanne Davis, Prof Linda Godfrey and Dr Divya Singh are at the forefront of their fields

UNISA Press Publisher
30 August 2019 - 13:43

Joanne Davis is a literary theorist with a special interest in 19th century African literary history.

She completed her doctorate in literature and philosophy at University of SA (Unisa) in 2012 focusing on the English works of the Reverend Tiyo Soga.

She continues her research on Reverend Soga, 19th century African intellectualism, and biblical hermeneutics, digging through obscure archives and presenting and publishing her findings regularly.

She obtained her masters in creative writing at the University of Cape Town in 2004 and publishes poetry occasionally. She loves languages and is fluent in English, Xhosa, Afrikaans and French, with a smattering of Portuguese.

She lives in London where she currently holds a two-year research associateship at the Centre of World Christianity at SOAS University of London.

Davis explores the different representations of Soga in works by other scholars. She explains Soga’s pivotal role in the Xhosa Bible translation and offers innovative ways to read his writings.

The volume incorporates a detailed list of appendices to facilitate further scholarship on Soga. Among these are facsimile copies of original documents, including university and baptism records, and the Soga family register.

Kora: a thorough account of a lost Khoisan language

The Kora language was believed to have disappeared. Then an academic managed to obtain recordings from two of the last living speakers
Books
5 months ago

Jacklyn Cock launches Writing the Ancestral River

"Jackie was concerned about the turn-out, but it looks as if the whole of Black Sash is here," a close friend of author Jacklyn Cock quipped at the ...
Books
7 months ago

Prof Linda Godfrey is principal scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and associate professor at the Northwest University.

She heads the Waste Research Development and Innovation (RDI) roadmap implementation unit on behalf of the department of science and technology (DST), a unit tasked with implementing SA’s 10-years Waste RDI Roadmap.

Godfrey, with the CSIR worked with Unido earlier this year to scope a new project entitled, “Support for transitioning from conventional plastics to more environmentally sustainable alternatives”.

The aim of the project is to address the leakage of waste plastic into the environment, including the marine environment.

How did apartheid legislature shape human settlement in the Eastern Cape?

Wotshela demonstrates how its land became captive via apartheid design
Books
5 months ago

Now Inanda Dam tainted as chemical spill into KZN rivers spreads

Communities living along the Msunduzi and Umgeni rivers should not drink the water or swim in it following a vegetable oil and caustic acid spill.
News
2 weeks ago

Table Talk | Bringing a climate of change

Barbara Creecy has an impressive record in provincial government. In her new post, she tells Claire Keeton, she intends to enlist the support of NGOs ...
News
1 month ago

Dr Divya Singh holds a doctorate in law from Unisa and a second master’s in tertiary education management from Melbourne University. She is a certified ethics officer and the executive director of Globethics.net, Southern Africa.

She’s been an academic for the last 28 years, serving in university leadership for the last eight years and is currently the chief academic officer at Stadio Holdings – a private higher education investment company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Her research profile includes 47 articles, several book chapters, and she has delivered keynote papers, locally and globally, as well as serving as editor of both book and journal publications on law, ethics, leadership and governance.

She has successfully initiated and facilitated co-operative and stakeholder relationships with local, continental and international partners and received acclaim both domestically and internationally for her academic contribution and community engagement.

RELATED ARTICLES

Women's Day: here's what our female authors have to say

26 local writers on what it means to be a woman in contemporary SA.
Books
3 weeks ago

From sex to slam poetry: Women write #OURSTORIES at SA Book Fair

The 2019 SABF line-up includes women writers from South Africa and the continent, as well as acclaimed international authors.
Books
2 weeks ago

Rest in power, Toni Morrison (February 18 1931 - August 5 2019)

The acclaimed and pioneering American author Toni Morrison passed away on Monday night, aged 88.
Books
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gavin Watson leaves complex legacy, says co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions' News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. A new chapter in state capture: the cult of Bosasa Non-Fiction
  4. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  5. Wreck shines new light on Cape Town's story Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X