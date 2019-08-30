Unisa celebrates three academics and press powerhouses

Joanne Davis is a literary theorist with a special interest in 19th century African literary history.

She completed her doctorate in literature and philosophy at University of SA (Unisa) in 2012 focusing on the English works of the Reverend Tiyo Soga.

She continues her research on Reverend Soga, 19th century African intellectualism, and biblical hermeneutics, digging through obscure archives and presenting and publishing her findings regularly.

She obtained her masters in creative writing at the University of Cape Town in 2004 and publishes poetry occasionally. She loves languages and is fluent in English, Xhosa, Afrikaans and French, with a smattering of Portuguese.

She lives in London where she currently holds a two-year research associateship at the Centre of World Christianity at SOAS University of London.

Davis explores the different representations of Soga in works by other scholars. She explains Soga’s pivotal role in the Xhosa Bible translation and offers innovative ways to read his writings.

The volume incorporates a detailed list of appendices to facilitate further scholarship on Soga. Among these are facsimile copies of original documents, including university and baptism records, and the Soga family register.