LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser in conversation with Helena Kriel

“A triumph! This brilliant memoir has made life richer, deeper, wider.” – Sena Jeter Naslund, author of Ahab's Wife

In this world-class memoir, award-winning writer Helena Kriel is commissioned to write the screenplay for what will later become the hit movie Kama Sutra based on the ancient Indian manuscript on sex and love.

In the year she travels to India to do her research, back home in SA her beloved brother Evan is diagnosed with HIV/Aids.

Little does she know that everything she seeks to learn about love will be revealed in the battle to keep Evan alive.

The Year of Facing Fire is a brilliantly penned memoir about a dynamic SA family: Maja, the combative but inspired mother; Lexi, the sister who has been living in an Indian temple; Ross, the brother who dives with sharks but is kept in the dark about his older brother's condition.

And at the centre is beautiful Evan, terminally ill and magically insightful, as death comes ever closer. The narrator craves facts and certainty, but death has a way of destroying all illusion of control.

"This story is about what happened to a family south of the equator, about life and death. It is about the stuff that will always unite us as human beings, regardless of the language we speak, the country we live in, the laws that govern us, the religions we might follow.

"We live. We love. One day we will die. We are committed to the ones who share our lives and we fear their deaths perhaps even more than we fear our own. We fight for ours and we want to protect theirs. And mostly we are powerless over all of it." - Melinda Ferguson, publisher: MFBooks Joburg

In the tradition of great family memoirs like Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking and Alexandra Fuller's Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight, The Year of Facing Fire will leave you breathless, bereft and uplifted.