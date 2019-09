Lorna Maseko shares her food journey and delicious recipes in new cookbook

In Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, the former professional ballet dancer and well­-known TV personality shares her food journey in a love letter to you. She takes you to the township of Alexandra and shows you where her love for food originated.

She remembers how she enjoyed a burger and chips when she participated in the Prix De Lausanne ballet competition; how she fell in love with Asian food when she visited Hong Kong; how she participated in Master Chef SA and made one of her mom's favourite chicken dishes; the role chef Carlos Gayton played in her love of fish and Mexican food; how traditional dishes can be recreated using a bit of imagination; how she learned to prepare the perfect steak in chef’s school; how travelling exposed her to international food cultures …

Now you can also make all these wonderful recipes in your own kitchen – thanks to our own celebrity chef, Ms Maseko.