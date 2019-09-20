Non-Fiction

Lorna Maseko shares her food journey and delicious recipes in new cookbook

From Alexandra township to her travels abroad, the dancer and celebrity chef tells us what inspires her passion for food in 'Celebrate with Lorna Maseko'

20 September 2019 - 11:00

In Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, the former professional ballet dancer and well­-known TV personality shares her food journey in a love letter to you. She takes you to the township of Alexandra and shows you where her love for food originated.

She remembers how she enjoyed a burger and chips when she participated in the Prix De Lausanne ballet competition; how she fell in love with Asian food when she visited Hong Kong; how she participated in Master Chef SA and made one of her mom's favourite chicken dishes; the role chef Carlos Gayton played in her love of fish and Mexican food; how traditional dishes can be recreated using a bit of imagination; how she learned to prepare the perfect steak in chef’s school; how travelling exposed her to international food cultures …

Now you can also make all these wonderful recipes in your own kitchen – thanks to our own celebrity chef, Ms Maseko.

RELATED ARTICLES

How 'Top Billing' co-host Lorna Maseko spends her weekends

'I love to spend my downtime with my friends because they are the energy that keeps me going,' says the popular presenter
Lifestyle
11 months ago

TV personality Lorna Maseko jokes about ballet bringing all the boys to the yard

Media personality Lorna Maseko started out as a ballerina and joked that one of the advantages of being as flexible as ballet dancer, is that it ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Lorna Maseko owns the crown as one of Mzansi's queens of cooking!

Lorna Maseko has transformed herself from one of the most recognisable faces on television to a cooking guru, who has her sights set on even bigger ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Buried child News
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. Jansen-edited collection offers essential reading for curriculum studies Non-Fiction
  5. 'The Dragon Lady' is an intriguing mystery mixing fact and fiction Fiction

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X