Lorna Maseko shares her food journey and delicious recipes in new cookbook

In Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, the former professional ballet dancer and well­-known TV personality shares her food journey in a love letter to you. She takes you to the township of Alexandra and shows you where her love for food originated.

She remembers how she enjoyed a burger and chips when she participated in the Prix De Lausanne ballet competition; how she fell in love with Asian food when she visited Hong Kong; how she participated in Master Chef SA and made one of her mom's favourite chicken dishes; the role chef Carlos Gayton played in her love of fish and Mexican food; how traditional dishes can be recreated using a bit of imagination; how she learned to prepare the perfect steak in chef’s school; how travelling exposed her to international food cultures …

Now you can also make all these wonderful recipes in your own kitchen – thanks to our own celebrity chef, Ms Maseko.



