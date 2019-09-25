Non-Fiction

'Operation Mandela' is about a doctor in the eye of a diplomatic storm

Willem Laubscher's new book is the story of how a simple medical procedure turned into an international diplomatic crisis

25 September 2019 - 12:02

The late eighties was a highly politicised environment. Willem Laubscher was healing some of the world's best-known political prisoners, among them Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki.

When Nelson Mandela was scheduled for a similar operation, all hell broke loose.

The National Party was quietly plotting to smuggle Mandela out of the country, possibly hoping that he would escape, while the ANC was scoring points by casting doubt on the medical services that white doctors like Laubscher were willing to provide to the political prisoners.

A relatively simple medical operation turned into an international diplomatic crisis.

Meanwhile, in most ironic of twists, the security police was taking desperate measures to ensure Mandela's safety – the country could simply not afford an assassination attempt.

Laubscher was the medical practitioner in the eye of this storm; Nelson Mandela was the calm strategist who had held out against pressure from both the jittery NP government and the increasingly boisterous ANC, with Winnie Mandela already larger than life, stoking the media and exploiting every available loophole to embarrass the government.

This is the story of a few weeks of diplomatic chaos, and a security operation that completely overshadowed the medical procedure Mandela was scheduled for.

Operation Mandela was completed with the assistance of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nelson Mandela: A lifeline of written words

‘The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela’ is a landmark publication 10 years in the making. Released by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to mark the 100th ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Robert Sobukwe: The man apartheid tried to break

Largely unsung in an ANC-dominated political landscape, Defiance Campaign hero and PAC leader Robert Sobukwe has been honoured by the University of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

SA has lost the spirit of 'Oom Gov', says Dikgang Moseneke

South Africa is in dire need of a competent state with "true leaders" at the helm, says former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. ParkWords 2019: a neighbourhood get together with a literary twist News
  3. Diarise Heritage Day, because ParkWords is back on the Jozi literary calendar Events
  4. A Long Walk from Westbury to Sandton News
  5. Charles van Onselen tracks the dark history of South Africa's mine-worker trains News

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X