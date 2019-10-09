Laying the foundation for children to discuss social issues against the backdrop of art

But unfortunately, the world outside his home was not that friendly and accepting. He went through a lot of very difficult experiences because of who he was. He knew from a young age that he was queer. In high school he tried to protect himself from the bullies in woodwork class by taking home economics instead.

But his parents taught him: “There is a moment when people define who you are, and then there is a moment when you define yourself.” This is another way of saying it is not about what happens to you, but how you react to it.

He started going to art school in the afternoons in high school and learnt everything he could about art. Then he received a scholarship to study fashion in Johannesburg and opened a fashion studio when we was 19.

Making art started with him parading around downtown Johannesburg in the strange-looking clothes he made. A friend suggested filming and photographing these performances and so his art career was launched.

When this happened he felt ready.



