There's no taming the humble Beast

'When he got mad, he was unstoppable.’ — John Smit

‘A great ambassador for the country and an awesome player.’ — Jean de Villiers

‘An indispensable member of the Springbok side.’ — Eddie Jones

Tendai Mtawarira is known throughout the rugby world simply as Beast. Or, more often than not, ‘Beeeaaassssttt!’, as crowds from Durban to London, Buenos Aires to Auckland cry whenever he gets the ball.

In 2018 he became the most capped prop in Springbok history, earning his 100th Test cap, and in 2019 he became the most capped Super Rugby player in SA.

Now playing in his third Rugby World Cup (RWC), in Japan, Beast has been in a winning series against the British and Irish Lions, contested two Super Rugby finals and won three Currie Cups with his beloved Sharks.

Along the way, he has been moved from back row to front row, bullied by xenophobic politicians and undergone three bouts of heart surgery. Beast is the story of how a humble man from Zimbabwe has become a rugby icon.

Andy Capostagno has been talking about Beast for 17 years. Best known for his rugby, cricket and hockey commentary with SuperSport, Andy was also the rugby correspondent for the Mail & Guardian for a quarter of a century. Beast is his fifth book, after Jonty in Pictures; Memorable Moments in One Day Cricket; Fancourt: The Road to the Presidents Cup and Ystervarkrivier: A Slice of Life.





Beast: An audiovisual teaser: