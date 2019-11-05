A collection of thought-provoking & moving essays on Robert Sobukwe

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe: New Reflections is a collection of thought-provoking and moving essays on Robert Sobukwe, commissioned and edited by his biographer and friend, Benjamin Pogrund.

Sobukwe was a lecturer, lawyer, founding member and first president of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), and Robben Island prisoner.

Contributors include:

Barney Pityana, Adam Habib, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, Bobby Godsell, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Bonang Mohale, Barney Mthombothi, Anele Nzimande, Paul Verryn, Otua Sobukwe, Claudelle von Eck, and Joel Mbhele.

About the author:

Pogrund worked at the Rand Daily Mail from 1958, where he became deputy-editor. He was a reporter at the Sharpeville massacre on March 21 1960. Later, he worked for a number of international newspapers. He has authored books on Sobukwe, Nelson Mandela and the SA press under apartheid. In March 2019 he was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa for his contribution to journalism and scholarship.



