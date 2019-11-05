Non-Fiction

Stories of SA farming's unsung heroes

Commitment, struggle and success against the backdrop of the raging land debate

05 November 2019 - 10:19
'For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today'.
'For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today'.
Image: NB Publishers

Set against the raging land debate, For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today introduces South Africans to the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry.

A diverse crop of farmers from across the country share heartwarming stories from the farms and agri-businesses that feed South Africa.

The book focuses on the power of land to promote nation-building and social cohesion by telling stories that are often overlooked by broader society.

"A much ­needed account of our farmers’ commitment to the earth and South Africa, truly saluting the unsung heroes of agriculture." – Nick Serfontein, Free State Farmer of the Year 2016

"Set against the backdrop of our heated land reform debate, this book proves that farming is often a labour of love." – Gloria Serobe, founder and CEO of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings

Article provided by NB Publishers 

