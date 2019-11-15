Non-Fiction

Mandy Wiener's 'Ministry of Crime' available in paperback

Pan Macmillan Publisher
15 November 2019 - 11:49
'Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored'.
Image: Pan Macmillan

A frightening journey into the realm of the gangster state –immaculately researched and beautifully crafted. Amongst the finest non-fiction crime writing you will ever read.’– JACQUES PAUW

As a follow up to the bestselling Killing Kebble: An Underworld Exposed (2010), the new book from Mandy Wiener, Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored (2018), examines how organised crime, gangsters and powerful political figures have been able to capture law enforcement authorities and agencies.

These various organisations have been eviscerated, hollowed out and left ineffective.

They have been infiltrated and compromised and, as a result, prominent underworld figures have been able to flourish in South Africa, setting up elaborate networks of crime with the help of many cops.

The criminal justice system has been left exposed, and it is crucial that the South African public knows about the capture that has occurred on different levels.

MANDY WIENER is an award-winning investigative journalist and author of the true-crime bestsellers Killing Kebble: An Underworld Exposed and Behind the Door: The Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp Story as well as the acclaimed memoir My Second Initiation (co-written with Vusi Pikoli). Wiener has been reporting on crime, the courts and politics in South Africa for more than a decade.

