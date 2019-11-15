Non-Fiction

The ultimate handbook on Southern Africa's night skies

15 November 2019 - 13:16
'Sky Guide Africa South - 2020'.
Image: Penguin Random House

Sky Guide Africa South — 2020  is a practical resource for all astronomers, whether they be novice, amateur or professional.

It covers the coming year’s planetary movements, predicted eclipses, meteor showers — any events and facets of the night sky that change annually.

Star charts plot the evening sky for each season, facilitating the identification of stars and constellations.

The guide contains a wealth of information about the sun, moon, planets, comets, meteors and bright stars, with photos, diagrams, charts and images. There’s also an excellent list of useful websites and a comprehensive glossary.

This annual publication is an invaluable guide for anyone who has even a passing interest in the night skies of Southern Africa and is " ... an absolute must for first-time stargazers and professional astronomers alike”.

 

X