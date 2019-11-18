Non-Fiction

Award-winning journalist details 'the Ramaphosa years' in new book

18 November 2019 - 13:56
'Balance of Power'.
'Balance of Power'.
Image: NB Publishers

Balance of Power takes us into the heart of Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to the ANC presidency and the political balancing act he has had to maintain as president.

Author Qaanitah Hunter shares fresh insights into Jacob Zuma’s removal as president and Ramaphosa’s ascendancy, taking the reader behind the scenes as she details Ramaphosa’s plans for South Africa - and his battles.

This book seeks to contextualise what the current political climate could mean for both the ANC and the future of South Africa.

Qaanitah Hunter is an award-­winning political journalist with Sunday Times.

She won Vodacom Journalist of the year in 2016 and 2017 and recently won the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award (2019).

She has done political analysis on SABC, eNCA, and Talk Radio 702 and written for Daily Maverick and Mail & Guardian.

RELATED ARTICLES

Will Ramaphosa and his team come up with a plan to curb corruption?

As national elections loom, RW Johnson examines the state of the nation with pinpoint accuracy
Books
7 months ago

Gangster State: Pieter-Louis Myburgh's explosive book on Ace Magashule

Is Ace Magashule South Africa's most dangerous politician? Gangster State reveals all
Books
7 months ago

A new chapter in state capture: the cult of Bosasa

A timely, thorough account of the Bosasa saga.
Books
2 months ago

President Ramaphosa pledges far-reaching reforms to improve economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech to the second annual investment conference was a balancing act between acknowledging the problems ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. On the front lines in fight for rhinos Non-Fiction
  3. BOOK CLUB | Deon Meyer, Okechukwu Nzelu, Qarnita Loxton, Kurt Ellis News
  4. First local children's book on ADHD launched News
  5. 'SA had to be reminded of the strength of Sobukwe's legacy' News

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X