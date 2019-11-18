Award-winning journalist details 'the Ramaphosa years' in new book

Balance of Power takes us into the heart of Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to the ANC presidency and the political balancing act he has had to maintain as president.

Author Qaanitah Hunter shares fresh insights into Jacob Zuma’s removal as president and Ramaphosa’s ascendancy, taking the reader behind the scenes as she details Ramaphosa’s plans for South Africa - and his battles.

This book seeks to contextualise what the current political climate could mean for both the ANC and the future of South Africa.

Qaanitah Hunter is an award-­winning political journalist with Sunday Times.

She won Vodacom Journalist of the year in 2016 and 2017 and recently won the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award (2019).

She has done political analysis on SABC, eNCA, and Talk Radio 702 and written for Daily Maverick and Mail & Guardian.



