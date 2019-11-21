Non-Fiction

Gorg journal à la Michelle Obama

21 November 2019 - 14:11

What’s your journey of becoming? Based on Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir, this gorgeous journal features an intimate and inspiring introduction by the former First Lady and thought-provoking questions and prompts to help you discover - and rediscover - your story.

'It’s not about being perfect. It’s not about where you get yourself in the end. There’s power in allowing yourself to be known and heard, in owning your unique story, in using your authentic voice. And there’s grace in being willing to know and hear others. This, for me, is how we become.' - Michelle Obama

In publishing Becoming, a work of deep reflection and mesmerising storytelling, Obama shared her own extraordinary journey to help create space for others to tell their stories, to give people the courage to discover the power of their own voice, and to widen the pathway for who belongs and why.

This guided journal presents inspiring questions and quotes from the book to help you reflect on your personal and family history, your goals, challenges, and dreams, what moves you and brings you hope, and what future you imagine for yourself and your community.

Above all, these pages help you capture your own voice and journey so you can nurture your sense of belonging.

