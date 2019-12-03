Non-Fiction

'Chika' is a celebration of a child, and of family love

03 December 2019 - 12:22
'Chika' is international number one bestseller Mitch Albom's first work of non-fiction in 10 years.
'Chika' is international number one bestseller Mitch Albom's first work of non-fiction in 10 years.
Image: Jonathan Ball

Chika Jeune was born three days before the devastating earthquake that decimated Haiti in 2010. She spent her infancy in extreme poverty, and when her mother died giving birth to a baby brother, Chika was brought to the Have Faith Haiti Orphanage that Mitch Albom and his wife, Janine, operate.

Chika's arrival made a quick impression. Brave and self-assured, even as a three-year-old, she delighted the other children and teachers. But at age five, Chika was diagnosed with a terminal disease that no doctor in Haiti could treat.

The couple took Chika to America, hoping treatment there would enable her to go back home. Instead, Chika became a permanent part of their lives as they embarked on a two-year, around-the-world journey to find a cure.

As Chika's boundless optimism and humour taught Albom the joys of caring for a child, he learnt that a relationship built on love, no matter what blows it takes, can never be lost.

This is Albom at his most poignant, powerful and personal. Chika is a celebration of a girl, her adoptive guardians, and the incredible bond they formed - a devastatingly beautiful portrait of what it means to be a family, regardless of how it is made.

RELATED ARTICLES

Crucial to direct aid to right people

Logistics Nightmare | The UN came to Haiti after the earthquake in January 2010 and left behind a disaster. Let us hope it is not the same after the ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

It is as if the Haitian quake was yesterday

Nearly nine months after the earthquake, more than a million Haitians still live on the streets between piles of rubble. One reason: not a cent of ...
News
9 years ago

Volunteer mom adopts teen

SITHABILE Mazibuko left her husband in charge of their three children and set off on a year-long adventure to volunteer at an Eastern Cape children's ...
News
7 years ago

Most read

  1. The circle of jerks News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Gift guide 2019 News
  4. Novel dares to question border war News
  5. New-age Marxists get on the bandwagon News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X