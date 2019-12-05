Non-Fiction

'Something priceless was dying': Ken Follett on the near-destruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral

Pan Macmillan Publisher
05 December 2019 - 11:07
'Notre Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals'.
'Notre Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals'.
Image: Pan Macmillan

‘The wonderful cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, one of the greatest achievements of European civilisation, was on fire. The sight dazed and disturbed us profoundly. I was on the edge of tears. Something priceless was dying in front of our eyes. The feeling was bewildering, as if the earth was shaking’
— Ken Follett

Notre Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals is international best-selling author Ken Follett's tribute to the Notre-Dame de Paris, one of the greatest cathedrals in the world. It tragically caught fire and was threatened with destruction, but thankfully saved.

In this short, spellbinding book, Follett describes the emotions that gripped him when he learnt about the fire that threatened to destroy the building. 

Follett then tells the story of the cathedral, from its construction to the role it has played across time and history. He also reveals the influence the Notre-Dame had on cathedrals around the world and on the writing of one of Follett's most famous and beloved novels, The Pillars of the Earth.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to the charity, La Fondation du Patrimoine, which is dedicated to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

RELATED ARTICLES

Beggars' opera house: Notre Dame's role in Western classical music

Reaction to the fire at Notre Dame has focused on the building as a great religious centre, a treasure house of artworks and religious relics, and a ...
News
7 months ago

Notre Dame fire: The night nine centuries of history were saved

Eight hundred and fifty years is one helluva long time
News
7 months ago

There's hope for Notre-Dame: 7 landmarks rebuilt from ruins

From bombed cathedrals to historic opera houses that went up in flames, here are examples of landmark buildings that were destroyed and then rebuilt, ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

A Column of Fire: Ken Follett’s captivating third novel in the Kingsbridge series

War, friendship, loyalty and love - this is Follett as his best
Books
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Intellectual's travelogue republished in original isiXhosa Non-Fiction
  2. Novel dares to question border war News
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  4. 'Blessed by Bosasa' is a riveting look at rampant pillage & grandiose greed Non-Fiction
  5. Gift guide 2019 News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X