'Something priceless was dying': Ken Follett on the near-destruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral

‘The wonderful cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, one of the greatest achievements of European civilisation, was on fire. The sight dazed and disturbed us profoundly. I was on the edge of tears. Something priceless was dying in front of our eyes. The feeling was bewildering, as if the earth was shaking’

— Ken Follett

Notre Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals is international best-selling author Ken Follett's tribute to the Notre-Dame de Paris, one of the greatest cathedrals in the world. It tragically caught fire and was threatened with destruction, but thankfully saved.

In this short, spellbinding book, Follett describes the emotions that gripped him when he learnt about the fire that threatened to destroy the building.

Follett then tells the story of the cathedral, from its construction to the role it has played across time and history. He also reveals the influence the Notre-Dame had on cathedrals around the world and on the writing of one of Follett's most famous and beloved novels, The Pillars of the Earth.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to the charity, La Fondation du Patrimoine, which is dedicated to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage.



