Jambo! Shereen Jog's recipes a flavourful explosion of East African and Indian spices

The East African Cookbook boasts a selection of recipes that reflects a cuisine that is modern and yet rooted in the traditional methods and tastes of East Africa.

Author Shereen Jog is a fifth-generation Tanzanian national who shares her recipes for delicious soups, salads, main dishes and desserts.

Bursting with the flavours of East African and Indian spices, these recipes will inspire everyone to cook mouth-watering meals for family and friends alike.

Jog is known for her creativity as she experiments and plays with flavours, using the abundance of fresh organic produce and the influence of a multicultural environment to prepare dishes that reflect the traditions of Arab, Swahili, Indian and colonial cuisines.