Tracking an intercultural relationship to personal and professional fulfilment

14 January 2020 - 10:06
'Changing a Leopard's Spots'.
Two of the world’s top wildlife trackers, Alex van den Heever and Renias Mhlongo, have spent more than two decades together tracking leopards, lions, jaguars and grizzly bears.

In Changing a Leopard's Spots, Alex lays bare, in an open and honest account, the failures, disappointments, losses and victories of his life with Renias, one of the last people raised as a hunter-gatherer in the SA bushveld.

With humour, sensitivity and humility, Alex and Renias managed to demolish the walls that can isolate us. Alex tells the story of his and Renias’ own path to abundance; it’s a tale of extremes, white and black, man and boy, danger and refuge, apartheid and unity, emerging world and developed world.

Alex demonstrates that by adopting the ways of a wildlife tracker, which he learnt from Renias over 25 years, a person or company can track those truest and deepest desires for success.

Through heartfelt storytelling, Alex conveys transformational wisdom and insights for a country now hamstrung by a troubled past. This book shows that South Africans can build healthy, robust intercultural relationships, which lead to greater levels of personal and professional fulfilment.

Alex van den Heever grew up on a cattle farm in the Western Cape. He displayed a keen interest in wildlife and pursued his dream of becoming a game ranger. He worked at Londolozi Game Reserve for 23 years. Alex is the director of the Tracker Academy, an NGO that trains unemployed people in the traditional skills of tracking. He is also director and shareholder of EcoTraining, the largest privately owned guide training school in Africa.

Alex and his long-standing friend, colleague and mentor, Renias Mhlongo, continue to work together in the bushveld. They conduct their motivational presentation, “The Power of Relationships”, across Africa and abroad. Alex and Renias are co-authors, with Karel Benadie, of the best-selling animal tracking field guide, Tracker Manual. 

