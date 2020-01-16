Climate activist Greta Thunberg in her own words

'Everything needs to change. And it has to start today'

In August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, decided not to go to school one day.

Her actions sparked a global movement for action against the climate crisis, inspiring millions of pupils to go on strike for our planet, forcing governments to listen and earning her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

This book brings you Greta in her own words. Collecting her speeches that have made history across Europe, from the UN to mass street protests, No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference is a rallying cry for why we must all wake up and fight to protect the planet, no matter how powerless we feel.

Our future depends upon it.

With new speeches from Vienna, Paris, New York and Montreal.