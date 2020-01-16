Climate activist Greta Thunberg in her own words
'Everything needs to change. And it has to start today'
In August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, decided not to go to school one day.
Her actions sparked a global movement for action against the climate crisis, inspiring millions of pupils to go on strike for our planet, forcing governments to listen and earning her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
This book brings you Greta in her own words. Collecting her speeches that have made history across Europe, from the UN to mass street protests, No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference is a rallying cry for why we must all wake up and fight to protect the planet, no matter how powerless we feel.
Our future depends upon it.
With new speeches from Vienna, Paris, New York and Montreal.
THE AUTHOR
Greta Thunberg was born in 2003. In August 2018, she started a school strike for the climate outside the Swedish parliament. It has since spread all over the world and now involves more than one million schoolchildren. The movement is now called Fridays For Future. Thunberg has spoken at climate rallies across Europe.
In December, she attended the United Nations' (UN) COP24 in Katowice, Poland, where she addressed the secretary-general and made a speech that was shared across the globe millions of times.
In January 2019, she was invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos, where her speeches again made a worldwide impact. She has won the prestigious Prix Liberté and been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Thunberg is vegan and doesn't fly, to live a low-carbon life.
