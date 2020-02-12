Non-Fiction

LISTEN | 'Shadow of Liberation' authors discuss whether ANC sold out

12 February 2020 - 16:05
The ANC's social policy agenda during the '90s may have created an enabling environment for corruption, argue Vishnu Padayachee and Robert van Niekerk.
The ANC's social policy agenda during the '90s may have created an enabling environment for corruption, argue Vishnu Padayachee and Robert van Niekerk.
Image: Reuters

Did leaders and comrades "sell out" the ANC? This is a question many South Africans have grappled with since the birth of our democracy. 

Vishnu Padayachee and Robert van Niekerk, authors of Shadow of Liberation: Contestation and Compromise in the Economic and Social Policy of the African National Congress, 1943-1996, discuss the matter with SAfm's Stephen Grootes here: 

'Shadow of Liberation' by Vishnu Padayachee & Robert van Niekerk.
'Shadow of Liberation' by Vishnu Padayachee & Robert van Niekerk.
Image: Supplied

About the book:

Shadow of Liberation explores in intricate detail the twists, turns, contestations and compromises of the ANC's economic and social policy-making, particularly during the transition era and the early years of democracy.

Padayachee and Van Niekerk focus on the questions of how and why the ANC, given its historical anti-inequality, redistributive stance, did such a dramatic about-face in the 1990s and moved towards an essentially market-dominated approach.

Was it pushed or did it go willingly? What role, if any, did Western governments and international financial institutions play? And what about the role of the late apartheid state and South African business? Did leaders and comrades "sell out" the ANC’s emancipatory policy vision?

Drawing on the best available primary archival evidence, as well as extensive interviews with key protagonists across the political, non-government and business spectrum, the authors argue that the ANC’s emancipatory policy agenda was broadly to establish a social democratic welfare state to uphold rights of social citizenship.

However, its economic policy framework to realise this mission was either non-existent or egregiously misguided.

With the damning revelations of the Zondo commission mounting daily, the timing of this book could not be more relevant.

South Africans need to confront the economic and social policy choices that the liberation movement made and consider how these decisions may have facilitated the conditions for corruption – not only of a crude financial character, but also of our emancipatory values as a liberation movement – to emerge and flourish.

READ MORE:

Mbhazima Shilowa: Nelson Mandela was no sell-out

Shilowa says those who speak of Mandela having sold out were never with him in an engagement with the National Party and IFP
News
7 hours ago

'ANC has liberated our people, that's why you are on Twitter': Fikile Mbalula

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has defended the ANC from claims that it has not liberated 'its people' and has nothing to celebrate
Politics
1 month ago

Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils still raging against injustice

He’s the erstwhile Red Pimpernel, the one-time revolutionary and a former cabinet minister, but Ronnie Kasrils is still a Yeoville Boykie (he lives ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. To our sons, whom I will never see become men News
  3. Maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson joins forces with NB Publishers News
  4. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  5. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies