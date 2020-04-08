Kefilwe Mabote's #slayography reveals the secrets to becoming an influencer

Slay your way to Insta­success!

Kefilwe Mabote, one of SA's leading fashion influencers, reveals the secrets of her success.

In this candid autobiography­-cum-guide to becoming an influencer, Mabote shares her personal journey, from humble beginnings in Soweto, all the way to the world's fashion capital, Milan.

Raised as an ordinary township girl by a single mother, Mabote overcame bullying and many more obstacles through sheer determination, having a goal and a life strategy second to none.

Weaving together biography and serious business advice, this book is filled with practical tips and real­ world tools for building your digital brand. Let Mabote inspire and equip you to go after your dreams.

'Honest and refreshing' ­— Basetsana Kumalo

About the authors



Kefilwe Mabote is a multi­-award winning fashion influencer born and bred in Soweto. Her brand is about distinguished luxury from the exclusive styling service to the digital influencing side. Her mission is to leave a global footprint through her digital and styling career. Visit www.kefilwemabote.com or @kefilwe_mabote on Instagram.



Lebo Grand is a women's sensuality catalyst, author of Sensual Lifestyle, singer­-songwriter, and a thought leader. His biggest passion in life is to inspire and help women get in touch with their sensuality: @lebo_grand.



