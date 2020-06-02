Non-Fiction

Charting our way forward AC (after coronavirus)

02 June 2020 - 13:29
In 'South Africa Beyond Covid-19', 31 local thought leaders investigate the aftermath of the coronavirus' consequences on the country.
In the aftermath of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, 31 of South Africa’s top analysts, economists, academics and journalists – including Adriaan Basson, Koos Bekker, Pieter du Toit, Adam Habib and Thuli Madonsela – try to chart a way forward, identify our biggest stumbling blocks, and offer solutions for when the virus subsides.

When reports emerged from China in December 2019 about a seemingly incurable virus, few South Africans took notice. But less than three months after those reports, in March 2020, South Africa went into a full lockdown. Life as we knew it ground to a halt. Schools were closed, businesses were shuttered, a curfew imposed, freedom of movement curtailed and hospitals prepared for an unprecedented health storm.

The spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has forced the world and South Africa to reconsider how society works.

Can the economy continue to function as it has for the past century, and how can it be reconfigured to be more inclusive? In a post-state capture country, what must citizens expect and demand from their government? How can we bridge societal cleavages – many caused by our unjust past – so we emerge a stronger nation beyond Covid-19?

Contributors: Pieter du Toit, Haroon Bhorat, Servaas van der Berg, Imraan Valodia, Alex van den Heever, Louis Reynolds, Kuku Voyi, James Arens, Ron Derby, Thabi Leoka, Koos Bekker, Ann Bernstein, Dawie Roodt, Norman Mbazima, Isaah Mhlanga, Qaanitah Hunter, Thuli Madonsela, Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, Mcebisi Ndletyana, Nicole Fritz, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, William Gumede, Judith February, Darias Jonker, Theo Venter, Leon Wessels, Elmien du Plessis, Ralph Mathekga, Adriaan Basson, Adam Habib and Wilmot James.

South Africa Beyond Covid-19 is available as a Kindle eBook

