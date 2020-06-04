Non-Fiction

Kitchen Queen shares spicy meatball recipe

04 June 2020 - 11:26
'Kitchen Queen' by Lucia Mthiyane.
'Kitchen Queen' by Lucia Mthiyane.
Image: Supplied

'This is me: not just the curry, maize or seven colours queen, but the Kitchen Queen! Come walk, dance and dine with me. . .’

Kitchen Queen is not just another recipe book – it is a visual feast in which Lucia Mthiyane takes the reader on an inspiring culinary journey.

From teacher to actress, singer and TV personality, and on to self-made foodie and social media influencer, Mthiyane has had a colourful life. Now she shares her favourite and most reposted recipes, weaving together her life story with her unique take on food.

Dishes include leg of lamb with apples, Zulu chicken, spinach with chorizo and, for the sweet tooth, chocolate brownies with a maize meal twist. She generously shares recipes that not only fuel our bodies, but also nourish our skin and hair – and our souls.

In Kitchen Queen, Mthiyane offers us food infused with flavour and flair, enthused with love and light and grace.

Lucia Mthiyane's delectable meatballs in curry sauce.
Lucia Mthiyane's delectable meatballs in curry sauce.
Image: Supplied

Meatballs in a Curry Sauce

This is a great weeknight supper! Serve with rice.

Serves 4

Meatballs

500g beef mince
1 medium egg
1 medium onion, finely chopped
125ml finely chopped mixed peppers
10ml crushed garlic
10ml minced ginger
15ml chopped fresh thyme
125ml fresh breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper, to taste
60ml vegetable oil

1. Mix together the beef, egg, onion, peppers, garlic, ginger, thyme, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper.

2. Use the mixture to shape golf ball-sized meatballs.

3. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Fry the meatballs in it, shaking the pan often.

4. Once cooked, transfer onto paper towel to drain any excess oil.

Curry Sauce

50ml vegetable oil
50g butter or ghee
1 medium onion, finely chopped
10ml ground cumin
10ml ground coriander
salt and pepper, to taste
20ml leaf masala powder
1 medium-sized ripe tomato, peeled and chopped
10ml tomato paste
150ml coconut cream

1. Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan.

2. Add the onion and sauté.

3. Add the cumin and coriander, salt and pepper, and stir through.

4. Add the masala and cook for 2 minutes. Add a splash of boiling water if the mixture starts to stick to the bottom of the saucepan.

5. Add the tomato, tomato paste and coconut cream. Stir through.

6. Cook over low heat for 3 minutes.

7. Then let it simmer for another minute to thicken, and set aside.

8. Place the meatballs in the curry sauce.

To serve:

Serve the meatballs in the curry sauce on rice, or with steamed bread to soak up all the delicious sauce. Garnish with coriander.

RELATED ARTICLES

Charismatic SA chef trumps Jamie Oliver in local cookbook sales

'The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen' by Mogau Seshoene has just been reprinted for the seventh time.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

RECIPE | Quick Marsala fried fish with chips

The spicy oil used to fry the fish is also used to season the chips, giving both loads of flavour
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Jambo! Shereen Jog's recipes a flavourful explosion of East African and Indian spices

'The East African Cookbook' boasts a selection of recipes that reflects a cuisine that is modern and yet rooted in the traditional methods and tastes ...
Books
4 months ago

Lorna Maseko shares her food journey and delicious recipes in new cookbook

From Alexandra township to her travels abroad, the dancer and celebrity chef tells us what inspires her passion for food in 'Celebrate with Lorna ...
Books
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Tobacco industry's dirty secrets laid bare Non-Fiction
  2. Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for ... News
  3. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  4. New free to download picture book helps children understand COVID-19 News
  5. J.K. Rowling publishes fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown Books

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...