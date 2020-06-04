Kitchen Queen shares spicy meatball recipe

'This is me: not just the curry, maize or seven colours queen, but the Kitchen Queen! Come walk, dance and dine with me. . .’

Kitchen Queen is not just another recipe book – it is a visual feast in which Lucia Mthiyane takes the reader on an inspiring culinary journey.

From teacher to actress, singer and TV personality, and on to self-made foodie and social media influencer, Mthiyane has had a colourful life. Now she shares her favourite and most reposted recipes, weaving together her life story with her unique take on food.

Dishes include leg of lamb with apples, Zulu chicken, spinach with chorizo and, for the sweet tooth, chocolate brownies with a maize meal twist. She generously shares recipes that not only fuel our bodies, but also nourish our skin and hair – and our souls.

In Kitchen Queen, Mthiyane offers us food infused with flavour and flair, enthused with love and light and grace.