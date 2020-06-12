Non-Fiction

Non-Fiction

An authentic South African family story

12 June 2020 - 16:52
'Lansdowne Dearest' by Bronwyn Davids.
In the 1920s, Bronwyn Davids’ great-grandpa Joe McBain built their family home in Lansdowne.

In this memoir, Davids vibrantly recreates life lived in this house for generations: There’s doekpoeding  for Christmas and pickled fish for Easter; helpful neighbours dropping by for advice and gossip; a garden with a chicken-run; pomegranate, plum and peach trees; chommies playing kennetjie; Cape Performing Arts Board opera at The Alhambra; and shows at the Joseph Stone.

This is also an account of gut-wrenching loss that is physical, mental, and spiritual. Set against the background of apartheid forced removals, Lansdowne Dearest is a charming and authentically South African family story that will stay with you.

About the author:

Bronwyn Karen Davids was born in Lansdowne and lived there until the age of 15. In 1976 her family was forced to move to Mitchells Plain. She has a National Diploma in Journalism from Peninsula Technikon (1989). During the dying days of apartheid, she was a reporter at The Argus and Cape Times. She freelances at present.

