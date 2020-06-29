'War Party' details SA's 'culture of blood'

Beautifully written and impeccably researched. This book is so good, so important and so relevant that it left me speechless. - Jacques Pauw

Journalist Greg Ardé exposes a deadly nexus of politics, crime and the taxi industry.

The ANC’s cadre deployment has inextricably entwined the ruling party and the state.

In KwaZulu­-Natal, the party’s powerhouse province, IFP-­ANC warfare has morphed into an internal ANC battle that has created a monster of competing patronage networks. While leaders avert their gaze, comrades are killing each other for jobs and tenders.

Corruption, failed policing and the izinkabi hitmen of the taxi industry loom large as the author investigates the battlefield that is KwaZulu-Natal, which threatens to spread across the country.

Travel with Ardé across the dusty towns of the provincial hinterland into the dark heart of South Africa’s "culture of blood".

Greg Ardé is former deputy editor of the Sunday Tribune and KwaZulu­-Natal bureau chief of the Sunday Times. During his 30 ­year career in journalism, he has also worked as political reporter for the Daily News, business editor of The Mercury and for the SA Press Association in the run­-up to 1994 democratic elections.



