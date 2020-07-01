Tom Eaton's take on expectations in SA
01 July 2020 - 11:34
Are we frogs in a boiling pot, or a stressed but resilient nation trying to make sense of bizarre times?
Are we being ruled by an African liberation movement or a 14th century Italian church?
Why do SUV drivers look so confused?
Tom Eaton explores these and other questions about modern life in South Africa with the razor sharp, laugh out loud style that has made him one of South Africa's most beloved commentators.
About the author
Tom Eaton is a Business Day and Times Select columnist and author of the bestselling The De Villiers Code.
His other books include Texas, The Wading, Twelve Rows Back: Some Mutterings from Tom Eaton and Touchlines and Deadlines (with Luke Alfred).
- Article provided by NB Publishers