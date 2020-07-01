Non-Fiction

Tom Eaton's take on expectations in SA

01 July 2020 - 11:34
Tom Eaton's latest collection of musings about Mzansi.
Tom Eaton's latest collection of musings about Mzansi.
Image: Supplied

Are we frogs in a boiling pot, or a stressed but resilient nation trying to make sense of bizarre times?

Are we being ruled by an African liberation movement or a 14th century Italian church?

Why do SUV drivers look so confused?

Tom Eaton explores these and other questions about modern life in South Africa with the razor­ sharp, laugh ­out loud style that has made him one of South Africa's most beloved commentators.

About the author

Tom Eaton is a Business Day and Times Select columnist and author of the bestselling The De Villiers Code.

His other books include Texas, The Wading, Twelve Rows Back: Some Mutterings from Tom Eaton and Touchlines and Deadlines (with Luke Alfred).

RELATED ARTICLES

TIMES SELECT TODAY | Tom Eaton: Malema has been right all along | ANC says ConCourt is too big for its boots

There are interrogations. There are hostile press conferences. There are polite but awkward interviews. And then there was Thursday afternoon, two ...
News
5 days ago

Twitter: Troll reversal

Twitter has given voice to a world of lunatics, who get off on causing strangers pain. By Tom Eaton The message to me and my colleagues was very ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

TIMES SELECT TODAY | Batman hopes Zim caves hold the secret to rapid coronavirus tests | Tom Eaton

Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has armed herself with a panel of experts as the government fights ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Love (Books) in The Time of Corona News
  2. Sam Cowen uncovers a dark history at leading boys' school Non-Fiction
  3. A timely exposé of the trade in pangolins Non-Fiction
  4. 'War Party' details SA's 'culture of blood' Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Sofia Lundberg, Heine Bakkeid, Lily King News

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo