Tom Eaton's take on expectations in SA

Are we frogs in a boiling pot, or a stressed but resilient nation trying to make sense of bizarre times?

Are we being ruled by an African liberation movement or a 14th century Italian church?

Why do SUV drivers look so confused?

Tom Eaton explores these and other questions about modern life in South Africa with the razor­ sharp, laugh ­out loud style that has made him one of South Africa's most beloved commentators.

About the author



Tom Eaton is a Business Day and Times Select columnist and author of the bestselling The De Villiers Code.

His other books include Texas, The Wading, Twelve Rows Back: Some Mutterings from Tom Eaton and Touchlines and Deadlines (with Luke Alfred).



