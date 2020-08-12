Non-Fiction

Facebook collection celebrates SA's inspirational businesswomen, leaders

12 August 2020 - 11:09
'Inspiring #Changemakers' celebrates the careers, lives and life lessons of 13 inspirational South African businesswomen and changemakers.
Image: Supplied

As part of its celebrations around women’s month in SA, Facebook unveiled Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business on August 11. 

The book, available as a free download, highlights the careers, lives and life lessons of 13 inspirational South African businesswomen and changemakers.

Celebrating the positive impact these women are having within society and across their respective fields in entertainment, law, retail, beauty and food, they share their advice and life lessons for future leaders and changemakers of SA. Each chapter focuses on an insightful and personal lesson hoping to resonate and inspire future generations; from how to turn your passion into a business, to how a perceived weakness can be a strength.

The book, featuring bespoke commissioned artwork by three South African female artists, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Nontokozo Tshabalala and Zinhle Sithebe, includes stories from women such as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonang Matheba, Mogau Seshoene (The Lazy Makoti), Professor Thuli Madonsela, Catherine Constantinides and more.

Commenting on the book, Nunu Ntshingila, regional director, Facebook Africa, said: “Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business has been created to not only hero the women making a positive impact in our society, but to inspire future leaders. These women are making a difference in their communities, from starting social movements that change the world, through to businesses that positively impact their local communities.

“This Women’s Month, we continue to celebrate the achievements of all women, but also acknowledge the gender entrepreneurship gap and underrepresentation of women leaders. We hope the stories and life lessons inspire the next generation with possibilities that their futures hold.”

Press release issued by Thembi Mchunu (PR: Idea Engineers)

