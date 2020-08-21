Wild dogs, misunderstood and endangered, brought into sharp focus

Nomadic predators whose territories range over thousands of kilometres, wild dogs hunt cooperatively, preying on small herbivores. They are non-confrontational, smart and sociable, and form complex and close family bonds, as this fascinating book reveals.

Now restricted to small populations and threatened by human persecution, diseases, habitat fragmentation, climate change and natural predation, the conservation of these dogs will be supported by the royalties earned from the sale of this book.

Kagan holds a Henley Management College MBA, is an educator and public speaker, and the author of four books. She is a passionate advocate for wild dogs and has been tracking and photographing them since 2010. She has also been involved in international campaigns to raise funds for their conservation.

All royalties from the sale of this book will be donated to the African Wild Dog Survival Fund.



