Non-Fiction

Anton Harber digs deep to probe state of SA journalism in capture era

14 September 2020 - 10:23
Anton Harber's two tales reveal the lows and highs of journalism during an era of state capture.
Anton Harber's two tales reveal the lows and highs of journalism during an era of state capture.
Image: Supplied

Veteran journalist Anton Harber brings all his investigative skills to bear on his own profession, the media. For two years he conducted dozens of interviews with politicians, journalists, policemen and “deep throats”, before piecing together two remarkable tales.

The first is a chilling story of police death squads, rogue units and renditions, and how SA's leading newspaper was duped into doing the dirty work of corrupt politicians. The second starts with a broken and discarded hard drive and evolves, with many near misses, into the exposure of the depths of the Guptas' influence over the ruling party.

Harber's two tales reveal the lows and highs of journalism during an era of state capture. His book is both a disquieting exposé of how easily the media can be duped by a conniving cabal for its own selfish ends, and a celebration of brilliant investigative reporting by brave and ethical journalists.

Anton Harber was a founding co-editor of the Weekly Mail, later known as the Mail & Guardian. He was the chair of the Conference of Editors in 1991, the National Association of Broadcasters in 1998, and the Freedom of Expression Institute in 2010. He serves on the board of directors of the Global Investigative Journalism Network and the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism. He is an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand, a columnist for Business Day, and the co-editor or author of five books.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shaik it like a Polaroid project

Moe Shaik takes the reader on a thrilling ride, navigating the most turbulent and uncertain parts of SA's late apartheid and transition past
Books
7 months ago

Gangster State: Pieter-Louis Myburgh's explosive book on Ace Magashule

Is Ace Magashule South Africa's most dangerous politician? Gangster State reveals all
Books
1 year ago

'Blessed by Bosasa' is a riveting look at rampant pillage & grandiose greed

Award-winning journalist Basson unveils the shady, cult-like underbelly of the criminal company that held the Zuma government in the palm of its hand
Books
10 months ago

Gavin Watson leaves complex legacy, says co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions'

James-Brent Styan comments on Gavin Watson's death.
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Maggie O'Farrell wins 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction with 'Hamnet' News
  2. BOOK BITES | Maike Wetzel, Heidi Perks, CL Taylor News
  3. Q&A with children’s author Ken Wilson-Max News
  4. Listening for their voices News
  5. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing