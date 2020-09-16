'Unf*ck Yourself' and the world will follow your lead

The word “f*cked” is super versatile. One of its many meanings is “broken”.

As we confront an uncertain future, torn apart by insecurity, pandemics, economic crashes and personal demons, as the human race, we've never felt more f*cked.

The planet is f*cked.

Our leaders are f*cked.

Our belief systems are f*cked.

Our relationships are f*cked.

Our food systems are f*cked.

Our reliance on money is f*cked.

Our obsession with technology is f*cked.

Our hearts, our health, our minds, our spirits -all f*cked.

Three years ago, crippled by burnout and in a state of near ­collapse, best-selling author and corporate leader Kagiso Msimango embarked on a powerful journey to unf*ck herself.

What she discovered, after getting little relief from mainstream healing methods, (while maxing out her medical aid in the process), was a simple and revolutionary truth: the more we unf*ck ourselves, the more we unf*ck our world.

About the author

Msimango is the author of The Goddess Bootcamp and The Goddess Mojo Bootcamp, both published by Melinda Ferguson. She has worked in corporate and media for decades, but prefers to run Goddess Bootcamps and Unf*ck Yourself retreats. She also has extensive experience in shamanic work. Unf*ck Yourself is her third book.



