Non-Fiction

'The Battle of Bangui' — The inside story of SA's worst military disaster since the end of apartheid

28 January 2021 - 12:11
'The Battle of Bangui' lays bare for the first time both the litany of strategic, tactical and logistical blunders that ended in military disaster.
'The Battle of Bangui' lays bare for the first time both the litany of strategic, tactical and logistical blunders that ended in military disaster.
Image: Supplied

A powerful cocktail of searing front-line war reportage, investigative journalism, and history ... with echoes of Black Hawk Down, of Rorke’s Drift, and of Heart of Darkness’
— Andrew Harding, BBC foreign correspondent and author

In March 2013, SA suffered its worst military defeat since the end of apartheid. After a battle that lasted almost two days, 200 crack troops who engaged 7,000 rebels in the Central African Republic were forced to negotiate a ceasefire at their base. Thirteen SA soldiers died in the battle, with two more later succumbing to their wounds.

The mission was shrouded in mystery from the start. The deployment and the diplomatic machinations that led to it were kept secret from the SA public and parliament. So, too, were an assortment of shadowy commercial interests held by businessmen, some with close ties to the ANC.

In an investigation spanning more than seven years, the authors gained exclusive access to the soldiers who fought valiantly against overwhelming odds; travelled to Bangui to obtain documentation and meet the rebel leaders who took part in the battle; interviewed a deposed dictator living in exile in Paris; and spoke to the widows of the fallen soldiers. They also met influential fixers and dealmakers, and unearthed secret files containing bribe agreements to unravel an intricate web of corruption and patronage reaching the highest echelons of power in SA and the CAR.

After close to a decade of speculation and rumour, The Battle of Bangui lays bare for the first time both the litany of strategic, tactical and logistical blunders that ended in military disaster, and the secret diplomatic and commercial deals that led to SA’s worst foreign misadventure of the democratic era. It’s also a cracking war story filled with heroism, camaraderie, terror, pathos and triumph over adversity.

RELATED ARTICLES

Capturing decades of turbulent history

Greg Marinovich's new book is a poignant reminder of the indignity of war.
Books
1 year ago

'This is like a second home to me': Meet the warriors in our invisible war

South African soldiers, air crew and doctors are heavily involved in the conflict with rebels in the war-torn eastern DRC. Jeff Wicks visited their ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

What really happened in Cuito Cuanavale?

Former journalist untangles what happens when war, politics and propaganda become entwined
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. From the ashes News
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. Exclusive Books kick-starts 2021 with a range of books to reset the refresh ... News
  5. Brent Meersman rattles the cage with reflections on our democracy Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?