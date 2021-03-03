Non-Fiction

Corruption began with the Zuptas? 'Rogues' Gallery' sets record straight on SA's long list of skelms

03 March 2021 - 15:49
'Rogues’ Gallery' tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores.
'Rogues’ Gallery' tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores.
Image: Supplied

If you believe corruption in SA began with Jacob Zuma or even with apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call. Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

The action starts with the machinations of three colonial governors: rotten Willem Adriaan van der Stel and the “twaddling” British duo, Sir George Yonge and Lord Charles Somerset. Added to this is Cecil John Rhodes’s unparalleled success in poisoning the land with theft, fraud and war, and Oom Paul Kruger’s corrupt and compromised Volksraads (official and unofficial).

Readers are then treated to apartheid’s finest feats in corruption: from the Broederbond’s perfect 10 in state capture to the department of information’s peddling of fake news and the apartheid state’s manufacture of – no, not illegal cigarettes – Class A drugs! And let’s not forget the hotbed of corruption that was the “independent” homelands. Add to this a few murders, plenty of nepotism and a state president who started out as a Nazi spy, and the gallery of rogues is complete. On the flipside, every chapter also features at least one brave whistle-blower – the true heroes of this book.

Irreverent, entertaining and impeccably researched, Rogues’ Gallery busts the myth that the Zuptas were the first to capture the South African state, showing that corruption has always been around – and that the tricks politicians play haven’t changed a jot.

RELATED ARTICLES

Publishers of Ace Magashule exposé: 'We won't bow to political pressure'

Publishers of the new explosive book, Gangster State, which implicates ANC’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, said they were unshaken by threats of ...
Politics
1 year ago

Patric Tariq Mellet's 'The Lie of 1652' is a plea for restoration and recognition of the ties that bind us as Africans

In this radical critique of established pre­colonial and colonial history, heritage activist Patric Tariq Mellet retells the story of dispossession, ...
Books
5 months ago

WATCH | Mandy Wiener introduces 'The Whistleblowers'

With corruption and fraud endemic in democratic South Africa, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light.
Books
5 months ago

Jonathan Ancer asks why people spy in 'Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies'

"You have to let them into your confidence and let your guard down to get into their world. How do you betray them?"
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Karl Kemp on writing 'Promised Land' News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. Mbembe unpacks decolonisation Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Anna North, Elizabeth Okoh, Robert Galbraith News

Latest Videos

Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers