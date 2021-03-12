A hair-volutionary embrace of all things curl-curious, natural and healthy

Finally, a book that dismantles decades upon decades of black women’s hair misconceptions! Janine Jellars’ conversational tone and non-prescriptive insights nudge readers in the direction of happy, healthy natural hair!' – Kemong Mopedi



“Similar experiences between Janine and I remind me that black identity/black culture is inextricably wound up in one’s hair. Hair is political, it’s complex, complicated and beautiful. Timely and relevant!” - Masasa Mbangeni

The Big South African Hair Book is a celebration of #NaturalHair and an exploration of the South African #NaturalHair community. Part peek into what’s causing generations of women to ditch chemical relaxers, and part practical haircare guide, this book is an indispensable companion for everyone from the curl-curious to #NaturalHair veterans.

The Natural Hair movement is a global phenomenon. Women are rejecting decades-long pressure to straighten and manipulate their hair and are, instead, embracing the way their hair grows out of their heads – celebrating their curls and coils.

Hilarious, heart-warming and hair-volutionary, this book, a first of its kind on South African shelves, is filled with advice, tried and tested tricks and tips and haircare testimonials from some of the country’s biggest hair influencers, scientists, stylists, haircare brand owners and other experts.

This book is for you if you are:

Curl-curious and looking to embrace your natural hair, but don’t want to wade through endless YouTube tutorials and blog posts

A veteran naturalista interested in a refresher on the basics and renewed inspo to unlock your own #HairGoals

Wondering what happened to your hairline or dealing with post-partum shedding

Parenting a child with different textured hair than yours

Interested in becoming a natural hair entrepreneur

Article provided by NB Publishers