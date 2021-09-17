‘White Trash’ details a miraculous journey to redemption

White Trash is a remarkable memoir told in vivid detail, laced with dark humour and savage honesty.

Raised during the Rhodesian bush war and immigrating to SA at the age of 11, Terry Angelos is shaped by a white culture that is racist, unstable and deeply divided. Her childhood is bizarre as adults around her insist on living their version of normality while the world falls apart.

Hungry for adventure and wildly curious, 19-year-old Angelos drops out of her fine art degree in SA and escapes to London, where she soon descends into the city’s seedy underbelly to begin working as a “high-class” call girl. By the time she’s 20, she’s embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients and a perilous blackmail scheme.

In a remarkable turn of events, at her lowest point of no return, she finds a seed of hope in a crowded tourist hub. Her journey towards redemption is both magnificent and miraculous as she embarks on a heroic quest to reinvent herself.



