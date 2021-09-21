'A Father is Born' is a moving portrait of a relationship between a father and son

The death of Neo “Snowy” Mashaba at 55 provokes an intense emotional reaction in his son, Tumiso, the author of this moving portrait of a relationship between father and son. Tumiso is stunned by his emotional response, as his father was a distant and often brutal presence in his childhood.

This launches him down the road of personal investigation of his childhood, but also what it means to him now as a father to his own children.

Will he repeat the sins of his father?

The author digs deep into his own psychology, providing a deeply satisfying read with well-drawn characters and moments of intense anguish and catharsis.

Covering themes of fatherhood, black masculinity, toxic masculinity, generational trauma, infidelity, abuse, and suicide and mental health, Mashaba creates a realistic backdrop of a gritty, modern SA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tumiso Mashaba is a journalist, writer, producer and entrepreneur. In 2011 he was awarded the UN Foundation prize for his documentary, Forging Utopia, about refugees. He also worked as a special broadcasts producer for the SABC for a number of years, where he was responsible for co-ordinating and overseeing special broadcasts of national interest. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology.



