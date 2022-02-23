Non-Fiction

Awe-inspiring visual homage to our planet

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
23 February 2022 - 08:31
Sacred Nature Volume II: Reconnecting People to Our Planet.
Sacred Nature Volume II: Reconnecting People to Our Planet.
Image: Supplied

Sacred Nature Volume II: Reconnecting People to our Planet
Jonathan and Angela Scott
HPH Publishing

“Yoh”. If one word were to describe award-winning wildlife photographers Jonathan and Angela Scott’s recognition of the natural world — and the necessity of humankind sharing a symbiotic relationship with our planet — this would be it.

Otherworldly aerial photos of Sossusvlei’s salt pans, emperor penguins huddled in the foreground of a sublime Arctic glacier, stark black-and-white images of the jagged, impenetrable Himalayas: the Scotts have traversed the continents for decades capturing both the natural world and human interaction with the biosphere.

This Taschen-esque coffee table book is interspersed with quasi-pretentious quotes pertaining to nature (including one à la Eckhart Tolle), yet the pages dedicated to the Scotts' acknowledgment of the necessity to preserve biodiversity compensates for a potentially live-love-laugh approach to Gaia.

Writing with candour about the Anthropocene, climate crises and the detrimental effect human rapaciousness has on our planet, Sacred Nature Volume II is an awe-inspiring visual homage to our planet and a reminder that if we don’t act soon, “sacred” will be replaced with “desecrated”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Oil and water blend perfectly over the African bush for spectacular ‘Aerial Art’

"... And it was literally like something hit us between the eyeballs. That was it. We stopped travelling internationally, it was just about being in ...
Books
7 months ago

Call to reset our relationship with nature, taking mankind out of the centre

“When a pandemic arises it puts everything that's wrong with our approach to nature and wildlife conservation to the forefront.”
Books
9 months ago

Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins

A revered and sacred creature in San culture, described as "magical" by many who cross its path, as elusive as it is desired, pangolins have become ...
Books
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Isabel Allende’s ‘Violeta’ captures an 100-year history in delicate, vivid prose News
  3. ‘First People: The Lost History of the Khoisan’ is an invaluable read Non-Fiction
  4. Publishers Books
  5. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...