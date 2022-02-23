Awe-inspiring visual homage to our planet
Sacred Nature Volume II: Reconnecting People to our Planet
Jonathan and Angela Scott
HPH Publishing
“Yoh”. If one word were to describe award-winning wildlife photographers Jonathan and Angela Scott’s recognition of the natural world — and the necessity of humankind sharing a symbiotic relationship with our planet — this would be it.
Otherworldly aerial photos of Sossusvlei’s salt pans, emperor penguins huddled in the foreground of a sublime Arctic glacier, stark black-and-white images of the jagged, impenetrable Himalayas: the Scotts have traversed the continents for decades capturing both the natural world and human interaction with the biosphere.
This Taschen-esque coffee table book is interspersed with quasi-pretentious quotes pertaining to nature (including one à la Eckhart Tolle), yet the pages dedicated to the Scotts' acknowledgment of the necessity to preserve biodiversity compensates for a potentially live-love-laugh approach to Gaia.
Writing with candour about the Anthropocene, climate crises and the detrimental effect human rapaciousness has on our planet, Sacred Nature Volume II is an awe-inspiring visual homage to our planet and a reminder that if we don’t act soon, “sacred” will be replaced with “desecrated”.
