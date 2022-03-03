‘The Penguin Post’: Lifting the lid on 200 years of electoral dysfunction

“Most South Africans would agree, the country’s political landscape currently looks like the morning after the jackal found its way into the Nkandla chicken run. The immediate reasons for this are of course that Cyril seems incapable of separating the bad eggs from the good, that Helen is more interested in breaking the eggs than making the omelette, that Julius is obsessed with counting his eggs, and that Jacob is still feathering his own nest almost five years after being knocked off his perch.

This was not how South Africa was meant to emerge from the centuries-long battle for a democratic and free society. The rainbow chicken was meant to leap free and ranging into an ordered democratic state. Instead, a beer-battered and sickly bird emerged whose sorry state has far more to do with its long history of incarcerations, assaults, and battery than most people credit.

Spoilt Ballots spills the beans on just how the history of democracy and elections shaped our South Africa, showing that ‘we the people’ are at least partly to blame for the mess we find ourselves in. It is seldom acknowledged that even our vilest leaders drew their power from the (mostly white) people who voted for them. As a survey in The Star in 1975 revealed, 87 per cent of the white population believed that Nazi sympathiser President B.J. Vorster was doing a ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ job.