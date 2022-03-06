The spice of life

For Ghosh, nutmeg’s history encapsulates the history of the extractivist ideology that is foundational to western colonialism, capitalism and the modern geopolitical order and has led us ultimately to the current climate crisis. “It’s not that the nutmeg is such a big resource, but it was a way to illustrate how, and with what extreme violence, this extractivism has proceeded over many centuries. We always talk about climate change and these issues as though they are just contemporary. But they’re not, they have a very long pedigree.”

Integral too, to the evolution of this violent extractivist model of economy was the evolution of the mechanistic view of the world, which remains dominant today. Indeed he argues this view of “nature” as an inert repository of resources to be “subdued”’ and harnessed for profit was already taking shape at the time among the elites who were involved in the two great European projects of the time — the conquest of the Americas, and the trade in enslaved Africans. “The whole idea of ‘the resource’ is itself something that we have to be so careful about,” says Ghosh, “because human beings are also treated as a resource under this way of thinking.”

In The Nutmeg’s Curse he also delves into the entire literary and philosophical canon in order to comprehend that way of thinking — and contrasting it with indigenous vitalist ways of thinking, which give voice and agency to botanic and other non-human entities — in order to explain “how we got from there to here”. Sir Francis Bacon, the father of modern science, was one of the first to confer on Christian Europeans a God-given right to extinguish peoples who appeared errant or monstrous in their eyes, in the late 1620s, reveals Ghosh. “And it is in the 17th, 18th century — what we call the Enlightenment — when you get this model of a completely human-centred universe, where only humans get to speak. But of course when they say humans they don’t mean all humans, for black and brown people and poor white people, especially women, are also not quite human. They were burning women in their hundreds of thousands in Europe at exactly that time. So it is a really pathological view of the world that emerges at this point.”

He began writing The Nutmeg’s Curse in his Brooklyn home in March 2020, just as the latest coronavirus was “becoming the most threatening and capable presence on the planet”, miraculously completing it 10 months later. “I just wrote like crazy. It was a very intense labour, but I just felt this incredible sense of urgency. A lot of that urgency had to do with the pandemic, and I think we are going to see many of these in the future.”

Ghosh takes some hope from young people’s understanding of the climate crisis, and from the vitalist thinking of indigenous peoples that he writes about so eloquently in The Nutmeg's Curse. But this is tempered by his appreciation of the great divide between the Global South and the western world on the nature and cause of the contemporary climate crisis. “I feel it is very, very important that we recognise that this is a problem with profound historic depth,” says Ghosh, “and that we will never be able to address this problem until we acknowledge this historic depth.”