Sarah Bullen on writing 'Love and Above'

But after all those weeks of my soul travelling I had my first clear, distinct and real thought. It cut through like a beacon calling me. Come home, it said. It was this thought that drove me for the next week until I finally woke up back in my body, but not before I got a message to bring back.

Waking up from a coma is not a singular event. It is a process of fighting your way out and into consciousness, and then slipping back under. Three days after I came out of the coma, my husband died.

“You HAVE to write about it,” everyone said. But I couldn’t write this.

I had to learn to walk again, talk again, think again and then get on with the job of being a mom. I lost all my hair. It took me years to reconnect all my neural pathways. I was carrying all my otherworldly secrets with me. Sometimes at night I would just close my eyes and feel myself shooting through the universe again. One phrase kept haunting me that I was given in that soul space. So strange and foreign and frankly unwelcome.

Have more fun.

The instruction I was given, was an answer, a blessing and a message all at the same time. I just didn’t know how to live it. But I knew I had to.

Fun meant moving away from fear and dread and into something else. I was looking for it.

I couldn’t listen to “sensible advice”. That had no real place in my life anymore. I had to listen to something bigger, deeper and wiser. It was not shouting “be safe”. It was shouting “be wild”. So, I decided to rewrite my life story and life into a new one. I pulled both my small children out of school, I rented out my safe and comfortable house. l left everything I knew and moved to a small Greek island, slap bang in the middle of winter. Did I speak Greek? No. Did I know anyone there? No. Was there any logic? No. It was radical and ridiculous, reckless and stupid — and possibly the finest thing I could ever have done.