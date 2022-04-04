Nombuso Kumalo reviews 'Black Skin'
Aesthetician Dija Ayodele champions Black skincare for all ages in her manual 'Black Skin', writes Nombuso Kumalo
Black Skin ★★★★
Dija Ayodele
HarperCollins Publishers
With a passion for black skin and more than a decade of experience, London-based aesthetician and skin-health expert Ayodele is a champion on how to care for black skin. With her latest skincare manual, she places all her knowledge into this neat book that explains much about the hows and whys of black skin as well as how to treat different conditions.
True to the title, this is a guide to the ins and outs of black skincare. Informatively, she breaks up every section with a deep enough dive into the turbulent history that has shaped our beauty identity and perceptions.
Holding us by the hand, she demystifies skin myths (black does crack) and misconceptions; what are the best ingredients for your skin that are also kind to your wallet.
As well as addressing the ever-present concerns of hyperpigmentation, skin discolouration and dehydration. Thankfully, her overnight skin fixes and gold-nugget advice scattered throughout the book break up the formality of medical jargon.
Surprisingly, the manual has a product hall of fame which are based on her recommendations — or can be used as a guide to search for alternative products with the key ingredients, which opens up the realm of budget-friendly options. Another pleasant addition is the inclusion of skincare advice for men and teenagers, even though the book is centred on women.
Ayodele’s manual has given women of colour the permission to confidently unhook that bra of unrealistic skin perfection — and finally breathe. Skincare is an intimate journey of self-discovery and according to Ayodele our first steps to skin happiness is practice patience, commitment and consistency. This book is a reminder to happily live in our skin.