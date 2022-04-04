×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Non-Fiction

Nombuso Kumalo reviews 'Black Skin'

04 April 2022 - 10:34 By Nombuso Kumalo

Aesthetician Dija Ayodele champions Black skincare for all ages in her manual 'Black Skin', writes Nombuso Kumalo

by Dija Ayodele.
Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide by Dija Ayodele.
Image: Supplied

Black Skin ★★★★
Dija Ayodele
HarperCollins Publishers

With a passion for black skin and more than a decade of experience, London-based aesthetician and skin-health expert Ayodele is a champion on how to care for black skin. With her latest skincare manual, she places all her knowledge into this neat book that explains much about the hows and whys of black skin as well as how to treat different conditions. 

True to the title, this is a guide to the ins and outs of black skincare. Informatively, she breaks up every section with a deep enough dive into the turbulent history that has shaped our beauty identity and perceptions.

Holding us by the hand, she demystifies skin myths (black does crack) and misconceptions; what are the best ingredients for your skin that are also kind to your wallet.

Leading skin-health expert.
Dija Ayodele Leading skin-health expert.
Image: Supplied

As well as addressing the ever-present concerns of hyperpigmentation, skin discolouration and dehydration. Thankfully, her overnight skin fixes and gold-nugget advice scattered throughout the book break up the formality of medical jargon.

Surprisingly, the manual has a product hall of fame which are based on her recommendations — or can be used as a guide to search for alternative products with the key ingredients, which opens up the realm of budget-friendly options. Another pleasant addition is the inclusion of skincare advice for men and teenagers, even though the book is centred on women.

Ayodele’s manual has given women of colour the permission to confidently unhook that bra of unrealistic skin perfection — and finally breathe. Skincare is an intimate journey of self-discovery and according to Ayodele our first steps to skin happiness is practice patience, commitment and consistency. This book is a  reminder to happily live in our skin.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nonfiction titles to look forward to this year

From Tiger King's prison diaries to Magda Wierzycka's memoir, all sorts of nonfiction titles are set to hit the shelves.
Books
2 months ago

Bringing to the surface a dazzling range of powerful African feminist voices

'Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa' is the first collection of essays dedicated to contemporary Black South African feminist ...
Books
10 months ago

A hair-volutionary embrace of all things curl-curious, natural and healthy

'The Big South African Hair Book' is a celebration of #NaturalHair and an exploration of the South African #NaturalHair community.
Books
1 year ago

A 'tour de force' on the skin-lightening industry, from precolonial times to the postcolonial present

In 'Beneath the Surface', Lynn M. Thomas constructs a transnational history of skin lighteners in SA and beyond
Books
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Win a signed copy of Yewande Omotoso's latest novel Fiction
  2. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  3. A call for submissions to Anthology of Contemporary African Poetry News
  4. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails