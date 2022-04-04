Nombuso Kumalo reviews 'Black Skin'

As well as addressing the ever-present concerns of hyperpigmentation, skin discolouration and dehydration. Thankfully, her overnight skin fixes and gold-nugget advice scattered throughout the book break up the formality of medical jargon.

Surprisingly, the manual has a product hall of fame which are based on her recommendations — or can be used as a guide to search for alternative products with the key ingredients, which opens up the realm of budget-friendly options. Another pleasant addition is the inclusion of skincare advice for men and teenagers, even though the book is centred on women.

Ayodele’s manual has given women of colour the permission to confidently unhook that bra of unrealistic skin perfection — and finally breathe. Skincare is an intimate journey of self-discovery and according to Ayodele our first steps to skin happiness is practice patience, commitment and consistency. This book is a reminder to happily live in our skin.