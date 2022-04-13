×

Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Ian Goldin discusses his optimistic vision of a post-pandemic world

Released weekly, Jonathan Ball Publishers’ podcast series Pagecast offers insider interviews with prominent authors and their latest books

13 April 2022 - 12:22
'Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World' by Ian Goldin.
Image: Supplied

We are at a crossroads. The wrecking-ball of Covid-19 has destroyed global norms. Many think after the devastation there will be a bounce back.

For Ian Goldin, professor of development and globalisation at the University of Oxford, this is a retrograde notion.

He believes this crisis can create opportunities for change, just as World War 2 forged the ideas behind the Beveridge Report.

Published in 1942, it was revolutionary and laid the foundations for the welfare state alongside other social and economic reforms, changing the world for the better.

Goldin tackles the challenges and opportunities posed by the pandemic, ranging from globalisation to the future of jobs, income inequality and geopolitics, the climate crisis and the modern city. It is a fresh, bold call for an optimistic future and one we all have the power to create.

Listen to Goldin discuss his optimistic vision of the future after Covid-19 here:

