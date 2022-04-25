Patricia Schonstein’s memoir a rich, textured account of a beautiful life

Thrown Among the Bones: My Life in Fiction ★★★★★

Patricia Schonstein

African Sun Press

“I workshadowed briefly as a teenager in the radiography department of Salisbury General Hospital. I saw bones — broken, injured, damaged by bullets in the Rhodesian war. It made a great impression on me. Bones are the scaffolding that hold us together, they are what soothsayers throw to tell fortunes...”

Patricia Schonstein explains the title of her book. The first part of which tells her life in stories, the second offers passages from her seven novels — ones triggered by events and people in her life. It began as a personal exercise. “I was aware of the richness, the extreme beauty of my life and the archetypes that have walked through it. I wanted to collate it into something — a poem, an essay maybe — then during Covid-19, I just sat down and wrote it.

“It was hard to decide to let the world know my innermost thoughts — in books they appear as fiction, in memoir they appear as truth. Bearing in mind memoir is only the truth as you remember it — the mental photographs you take. Diaries and journals helped, but early in life,” she says. “I learnt to absorb, and store, beauty — likewise people, behaviour, situations.”

Schonstein recalls the “rich life” that, now in SA, began in Rhodesia/Zimbabwe, her spirit home. “The windblown gold savannah grass, virgin earth where insect, tree, frog and bird nations were intact.”

She also recalls lessons learnt from her conflicted parents. A German-speaking Czechoslovakian father who escaped the Holocaust — from him forgiveness. From her fearful, addicted Italian Catholic mother — compassion. The opening line of her first book Skyline: ‘This is how our father leaves home. He does it without any explanation. He just does not come back one Friday night,” describes exactly what happened in her own family.