Saray Khumalo on conquering Everest and other summits

This article was originally published in The Penguin Post, a magazine about books for book lovers from Penguin Random House SA.

Once you know your purpose, you’ll do anything to fulfil it. It helps bring clarity to life, and drives you in that direction, no matter what might get in your way.

However, it is not always the most straightforward thing to work out. It comes from a deep introspection into what is important to you, what you want to be remembered for, and what impact you want to leave on your children and community, long after you’ve left Earth.

Answering those questions in earnest makes it easy to know what it is you need to do and, with the fragility of life also comes a sense of urgency to get to it. It suddenly becomes easier to let go of the things that are not important — the things that don’t contribute to us fulfilling our purpose — and start making the decisions that put us and our ambitions first.

It was in 2009 that I was forced to take stock of my own purpose when my older sister Florence died suddenly. It was completely devastating, and it prompted deep reflection in me. I remembered my grandfather’s words: “If you don’t live a life of service, that’s a life wasted.”

I also recalled my mother’s words: “The sky is the limit. Go for what you want. You are everything you need. Nobody should tell you any different.”