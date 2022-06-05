Nyimpini Mabunda on writing 'Take Charge'

The early feedback I have received about Take Charge validates my motivation for writing it: I wanted to inspire and motivate people, to get them to reflect on their career journeys and to be more intentional about their progression. If there is one nugget of wisdom to spill from my life story, with its setbacks and failures, it is that achieving success in business — and in life — is not as difficult as it seems if you take control of where you’re going.

As a youngster I was unexceptional in many respects and my school peers would be surprised to see where I’ve landed up, but that is the point of Take Charge. I wrote this book to be ‘an uncle in the pocket’ of those who are first-generation leaders in SA, who do not come from families and backgrounds where they knew business leaders or could be groomed by someone with corporate experience.

I wanted to make that contribution to diversity, because having people from different backgrounds and experiences in one boardroom enriches outcomes. In the book I have consolidated the lessons I had to hunt down from mentors and coaches so that readers don’t have to make the same mistakes I did and can deliver results that will propel them forward in their careers.