Nicky Rowbotham on writing 'Embracing Your Elegant Power'

My second book is a continuation of the journey from my first 7 Steps to Finding Flow: Flip the Script on Stress — it's levelling up from survival and navigating stress. I write from my lived experience and own research and it was a cathartic and introspective process which often made me blush or tear up when I had to type the words, but has helped me to reflect on how much I have grown and healed in the past three years. More significantly, many [people] have commented that my writing has allowed them to feel seen, heard and supported as they recognise themselves in aspects of my story. So many people keep their struggles hidden, silent in shame, but they are not alone, so I share my path and own my struggles in the hopes that it allows others’ paths to be more at ease.

Embrace Your Elegant Power is a reminder to start trusting ourselves again, guided by our innate and intuitive knowing, truly centring into our own self-worth from a place of abundance and being enough now; rather than the old narrative of fear, scarcity and struggling for worthiness that many live with. As I stepped out of expectations and conditioning around what defined success for me in my life, unshackling from the shoulds as I call it, I realised that the stories that we tell ourselves are what keep us stuck. This book is a guide to help others step out of societal conditioning, own our personal gifts and step onto a more easeful, joyful path of self-defined success. As a reformed accountant who now espouses soul, flow and grace, this is something close to my heart.