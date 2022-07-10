Tiah Beautement reviews 'A Man, A Fire, A Corpse'

How do we cope with trauma? Capt Maneta focused on the families that have to live with the pain of their murdered loved one. How solving cases didn't end their grief but at least provided the satisfaction that the perpetrator was caught. But to his own pain, he approached it as just doing his job.

But are we coping? SA is drowning in crime statistics. Meanwhile, in the US, American children are more likely to die from a gun shot than in a traffic accident. “Violence begets violence, and poverty is its own humiliating violence,” the author muses. “It forms part of the alphabet that later makes up the language of violence.”

Yet, in his book, he is careful not to paint the violent crime scenes his father encountered with broad, salacious strokes. But even asking his father to recount these tales put him in a difficult position.

In his book, Maneta writes, “No one who investigates murder, rape and violent crime turns the death of others into theatre. That is the job of journalists. It is a particularly inhumane enterprise — one that is akin to looking at a scab on someone's arm and asking them to pull it back for your benefit.”

Even now, this ethical dilemma lingers, saying, “I still can't shake off the feeling that writing there's very little opportunity to write about violence without reproducing it to some effect.”

Compounding the challenges of writing Capt Maneta's story is that it is not solely his or the people he interacted with and encountered through his work. It is also his family's.

Thus, the father and son's memories saturate the book. But it is the son that holds the pen. Maneta states, “Memory is always in service of the narrator.”

However, this debate about truth vs facts is a two-pronged matter. The first is in regards to solving a crime. Maneta explains, “My father has always been quite firm that 'facts solve cases' not the truth. In the book I make an example of how someone might witness a hijacking and say they saw a black car being hijacked when it was actually navy blue. They'd be telling the truth, but they wouldn't be factual.”

But sticking to the facts makes for poor storytelling. It robs a tale of its soul and empathy. Thus, in the end, Maneta narrates his book as an artist. He writes to his father, “You would have preferred me to write the facts. I have chosen to write the truth instead.”

