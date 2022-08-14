Sanet Oberholzer interviews emergency room doctor Anne Biccard
In 'Holding My Breath', Anne Biccard treats readers to a second book chronicling her absurd and heartbreaking experiences as an ER doctor
14 August 2022 - 00:00
Holding My Breath ★★★★
Anne Biccard
Jacana Media..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.