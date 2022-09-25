Q&A with Thula Simpson

My History of SA explores those new sources in depth, but it also revisits the key events that have informed most general histories of the country. It reinterprets those episodes by drawing on insights that the postapartheid era has granted us regarding the longer-term significance of the said events.

It’s such a broad topic — our history from 1902 to present day — how do you decide what to include and exclude and how much time do you spend on structuring the book?

There are many aspects of contemporary South African life that would have bewildered previous generations, but the opposite also holds: 20th century SA was replete with intractable "questions" and insoluble "problems" that have long since lost their resonance.

Such contrasts make the past interesting, but writing in the present shaped my decisions over what material to incorporate. Simply put, my peers are my audience, and it is the contrasts between past and present that serve to enrich our understanding of contemporary realities and future possibilities that guided my choices on content.

What were your sources for the research?

The vast range of archival material declassified after apartheid formed one key category. Another were established archives that I sought to interrogate with new questions. Collectively these archives were dispersed over many countries.

A third category — which has grown in significance the closer we have come to the present — are digital records created by individuals and organisations employing new technology to organise, mobilise and generate publicity. Such developments as data hacks, hashtag movements, and citizen journalists have placed a staggering quantity of primary material into the public domain.

Last but not least, there is the vast secondary literature produced by those with direct and indirect knowledge of the events discussed in the book.

What was the most difficult part of writing the book?

Undoubtedly, taking events "to the present". Since I began writing the book in the mid-2010s, this involved keeping track with unfolding developments over a number of years, while simultaneously developing the larger synthesis of the country’s longer-term history.

But integrating past and present was also hugely rewarding — and critically important in the following sense: the task involved taking events that were not historical per se, but employing history as a resource to comprehend them. It was a test of the overall line of march in the book. At no stage did I have to revise my overall take in light of new developments — the interpretation stood up to the test of experience. It still does.

What do you believe are the greatest challenges we are facing now in SA, and how should they be tackled?

The chapter titled "Rainbow Nation" begins by considering the first 90 days of the postapartheid dispensation. You can see in embryo a number of the challenges that have come to define the new dispensation. A transformation as dramatic as that which SA experienced in the early 1990s could hardly be expected to leave the domestic political landscape unchanged, and it did not.