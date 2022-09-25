Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist: non-fiction
Q&A with Thula Simpson
Thula Simpson's History of SA: From 1902 to the Present (Penguin) has been shortlisted for the Sunday Times Literary Awards non-fiction prize, in partnership with Exclusive Books.
The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.
We asked Simpson some questions about his book.
Your books examine history that is not widely known. What new insights did this book reveal?
My first book on Umkhonto we Sizwe drew largely on records that only became available post-1994. The research made me aware of the huge amount of untapped information that carries relevance beyond the limits of the ANC’s armed struggle, and can therefore help us to understand the origins of the new SA.
My History of SA explores those new sources in depth, but it also revisits the key events that have informed most general histories of the country. It reinterprets those episodes by drawing on insights that the postapartheid era has granted us regarding the longer-term significance of the said events.
It’s such a broad topic — our history from 1902 to present day — how do you decide what to include and exclude and how much time do you spend on structuring the book?
There are many aspects of contemporary South African life that would have bewildered previous generations, but the opposite also holds: 20th century SA was replete with intractable "questions" and insoluble "problems" that have long since lost their resonance.
Such contrasts make the past interesting, but writing in the present shaped my decisions over what material to incorporate. Simply put, my peers are my audience, and it is the contrasts between past and present that serve to enrich our understanding of contemporary realities and future possibilities that guided my choices on content.
What were your sources for the research?
The vast range of archival material declassified after apartheid formed one key category. Another were established archives that I sought to interrogate with new questions. Collectively these archives were dispersed over many countries.
A third category — which has grown in significance the closer we have come to the present — are digital records created by individuals and organisations employing new technology to organise, mobilise and generate publicity. Such developments as data hacks, hashtag movements, and citizen journalists have placed a staggering quantity of primary material into the public domain.
Last but not least, there is the vast secondary literature produced by those with direct and indirect knowledge of the events discussed in the book.
What was the most difficult part of writing the book?
Undoubtedly, taking events "to the present". Since I began writing the book in the mid-2010s, this involved keeping track with unfolding developments over a number of years, while simultaneously developing the larger synthesis of the country’s longer-term history.
But integrating past and present was also hugely rewarding — and critically important in the following sense: the task involved taking events that were not historical per se, but employing history as a resource to comprehend them. It was a test of the overall line of march in the book. At no stage did I have to revise my overall take in light of new developments — the interpretation stood up to the test of experience. It still does.
What do you believe are the greatest challenges we are facing now in SA, and how should they be tackled?
The chapter titled "Rainbow Nation" begins by considering the first 90 days of the postapartheid dispensation. You can see in embryo a number of the challenges that have come to define the new dispensation. A transformation as dramatic as that which SA experienced in the early 1990s could hardly be expected to leave the domestic political landscape unchanged, and it did not.
A key test facing the country would be of its capacity to adjust to new challenges. As many contemporary observers noted at the time, the challenges were rooted in the country’s status as an upper middle-income country at the southern tip of the African continent. All policies — whether relating to trade, immigration, or employment — would need to be cognisant of this fact.
It was a take that involved complicating many of the conceptions of the past that prevailed at the time. Since then those embryonic challenges have metastasised. Addressing the country’s greatest challenges involves revisiting that debate.
Do politicians pay enough attention to history — and should they?
"They" or "we"? The question is important to SA’s future. Having ostensibly rejected the alternatives of one-person and minority rule, we invoke them at every turn by adopting the most limited, spectatorial conception of popular sovereignty imaginable.
In the same way as under an autocratic system you can have a wise monarch or a cruel despot, and under minority rule an enlightened aristocracy or a corrupt oligarchy, there is also good and bad in democracy. The degree of each depends on us as citizens pay enough attention to history.
In the preface to the book I outline some of the reasons why I think the answer is negative, and of the reckoning we face as a consequence.
In what way do you think the book “illuminates truthfulness”?
Among the factors that motivated my writing of this book was being assigned responsibility for lecturing "The Rise and Fall of Segregation and Apartheid" to university students who have only experiences the postapartheid years. By the mid-2010s, there was a growing discrepancy, evident in the lecture hall, between present realities and our prevailing ideas of the legacies of the country’s past.
The need to revisit the question of the relationship between past and present only became more acute as the country’s slow-burning social, political and economic crisis unfolded in the following years.
I felt and feel that addressing that crisis requires illuminating the challenges of the postapartheid denouement with insights drawn from the country’s deep past. History represents the best means available to us to accomplish this task.
At its best, the book shows that with the aid of the vast quantity of new sources that have become available to us as a consequence of the great liberalisation of South African life post-1994, we can begin tackling that task.