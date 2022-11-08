LISTEN | Pieter du Toit discusses his investigation of ANC billionaires with Lester Kiewit

About the book
In September 1985 a group of white South African business leaders travelled to a game lodge in Zambia to meet with the exiled ANC leadership under Oliver Tambo and Thabo Mbeki. The group wanted to establish for themselves who and what the ANC was, and they were led by Gavin Relly, executive chairperson of Anglo American.
The Zambian visit set in motion a coordinated and well-resourced plan by big business to influence political change in South Africa. After the ANC was unbanned, their goal was to ensure the party did not turn the country into a last outpost of socialism.
In The ANC Billionaires, Pieter du Toit investigates whether secret deals were struck between capital and the liberation movement to ensure the status quo remains in terms of economic policy. He also shows how the ANC was completely unprepared to navigate the intersection between business and politics.
The book draws on first-hand accounts by major role players about the contentious relationship between capital and the ANC before, during and after the country’s transition to democracy.
It also sheds light on the millionaires and billionaires who have benefited from their relationship with the party and business. After 1994, it emerged a cadre of politically connected businessmen including Tokyo Sexwale, Cyril Ramaphosa, Saki Macozoma and Patrice Motsepe had access to preferential empowerment deals brokered by companies like Anglo American. The one thing these individuals have in common is the ANC — the party of government and patronage.
