Hamilton Wende interviews Simon Sebag Montefiore
27 November 2022 - 08:45
Simon Sebag Montefiore presents us with a history that is not a mere recounting of kings and their male-dominated reigns, but one which is diverse and gives both women and their children a greater centrality, writes Hamilton Wende
The World: A Family History ★★★★★
Simon Sebag Montefiore
Orion..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.