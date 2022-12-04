A map to family memories: Jan Glazewski on his book 'Blood and Silver'

When I started my job at the University of Cape Town in the late 1980s, my father handed me a hand-drawn map. It was accompanied by a page and a half of typed instructions headed “Route to Chmielowa”. The map depicted the location of the family silver which he’d hastily buried alongside his three brothers in a forest on my grandfather’s estate, then in east Poland, at the onset of World War 2 when he heard the Russian army was approaching...